AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ASTSW opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

