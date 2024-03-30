AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 5.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. 469,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,438,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

