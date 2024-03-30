ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ATIF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.98 on Friday. ATIF has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.48.
About ATIF
