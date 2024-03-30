Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 3.6 %

ATLCL stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

