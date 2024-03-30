Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 29th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atreca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 381,717 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

