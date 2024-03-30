AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

