Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 476,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,464,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

