Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Boosted by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
