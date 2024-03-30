Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Boosted by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.