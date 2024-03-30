Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $89.50 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

