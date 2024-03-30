Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Boosted by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

