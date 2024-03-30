Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 29th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

