Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 29th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aware during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Aware by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.87 on Friday. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Featured Stories

