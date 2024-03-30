Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in March

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

