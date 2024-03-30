Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.