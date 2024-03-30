Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.59

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.59 and traded as high as $29.79. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 214,582 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

