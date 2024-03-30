Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Banco Macro Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE BMA opened at $48.18 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Banco Macro by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

