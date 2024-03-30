Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £197.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,528.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.32.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

