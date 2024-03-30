Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on the stock.
Ecora Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Ecora Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £197.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,528.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.32.
Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.