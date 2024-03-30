BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Up 2%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.05 and last traded at C$20.98. Approximately 161,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 61,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.56.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.23.
