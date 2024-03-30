BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.80) to GBX 2,100 ($26.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.98) to GBX 2,520 ($31.85) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.50) to GBX 2,660 ($33.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,320 ($29.32).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,275 ($28.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,316.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,389.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,434.78%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

