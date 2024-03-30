Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of C$8.97 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. Big Rock Brewery has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

