BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.05. 6,681,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,900,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Specifically, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $497.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

