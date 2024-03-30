Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 88.6 %

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of BDRX stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

