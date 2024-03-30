Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 2.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.40. 47,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,180,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Biohaven Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $46,010,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biohaven by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 959,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $9,200,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

