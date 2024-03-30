BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGLC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 million and a PE ratio of -35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

