BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGLC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 million and a PE ratio of -35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $17.88.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioNexus Gene Lab
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.