Bitcoin Depot Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BTM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,077.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

