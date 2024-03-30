BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Announces Dividend of $0.28

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2833 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOA opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,125,000.

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.