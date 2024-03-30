BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2833 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLOA opened at $51.73 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,125,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

