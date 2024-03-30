BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 5th

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALY opened at $50.26 on Friday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.25% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

