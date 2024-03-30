BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance
BlackRock Total Return ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $51.57.
