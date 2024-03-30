BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRTR opened at $50.65 on Friday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

