BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BRTR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.