BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.49

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 3169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

