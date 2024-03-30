Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 130.4% in March

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BGX opened at $12.31 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

