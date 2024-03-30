Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $131.37 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.