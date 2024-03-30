Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.41

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $14.35. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 50,740 shares changing hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.