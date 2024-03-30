Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.41

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $14.35. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 50,740 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

