Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,671 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $180.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

