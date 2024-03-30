Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,019,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.43 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

