Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

