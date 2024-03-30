Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 166,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $45.01.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

