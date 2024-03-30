Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.6% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $36,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

