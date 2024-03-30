Blue Trust Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX opened at $971.57 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $911.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.04. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

