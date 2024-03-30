Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,316 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

