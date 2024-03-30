Blue Trust Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.86. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

