Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,098 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average of $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

