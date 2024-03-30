Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,520 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

