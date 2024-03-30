Blue Trust Inc. Buys 379 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,939,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FFIN

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.