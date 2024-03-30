Blue Trust Inc. Buys 70,934 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $197,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

