Blue Trust Inc. Buys 733 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

