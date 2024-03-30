Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ACWX stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

