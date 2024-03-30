Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

